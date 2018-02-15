French Olympians Figure Skate To Disturbed

Following the 2014 Olympic Games, the International Skating Union decided to change their policy and allow figure skaters to perform routines to music with lyrics. Since they made the decision, we’ve witnessed solo skaters as well as skating teams break out songs by Beyoncé, U2, and Lil Jon, and we’ve seen them dance to a jazzy rendition of “Wonderwall” as well as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s 2017 hit “Despacito.” French skating duo Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres choreographed a dance to Disturbed’s 2015 cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s classic “Sound Of Silence.” The two have performed to the song at other skate competitions, but it’s really something to hear a metal band soundtrack a routine at the Olympics. When it came time for their short program, James and Cipres skated to something totally different: Ed Sheeran’s version of Foy Vance’s “Make It Rain.” Watch their “Sound Of Silence” routine below.

"Figure skating transcends pop culture." A beautiful performance by Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres paired with Disturbed's chilling cover of "Sound of Silence." #WinterOlympics https://t.co/KX4CHncv2t pic.twitter.com/8PSZ78XzRD — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2018