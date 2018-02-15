Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have been teasing a reunion tour for about a week now via a countdown clock on their website. The clock has officially run out and we’re left with a list of tour dates that start this summer. Three-fourths of the original lineup will perform, with D’arcy Wretzky left off after she claimed that Billy Corgan invited her to perform and then rescinded the offer. That drama is ongoing, but for now we know that Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder will take the stage once again in 2018. According to a release, the tour “will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from their groundbreaking debut Gish through Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina.”

Corgan commented on the special nature of the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, which marks the first time he’s toured with Iha and Chamberlin in 20 years. “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” he says.

The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour kicks off in Glendale, AZ on 7/12 and tickets go on sale next Friday (2/23). The teaser video features Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts, the original Siamese Dream cover stars. Watch and check out a full list of tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/12 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

07/16 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

07/17 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/20 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/21 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

07/22 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

07/24 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/27 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/29 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/31 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/01 New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/05 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 Montreal @ Centre Bell

08/08 Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

08/11 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/13 Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

08/21 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/24 Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

08/25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/27 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/28 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/01 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/05 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/07 Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center