Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have been teasing a reunion tour for about a week now via a countdown clock on their website. The clock has officially run out and we’re left with a list of tour dates that start this summer. Three-fourths of the original lineup will perform, with D’arcy Wretzky left off after she claimed that Billy Corgan invited her to perform and then rescinded the offer. That drama is ongoing, but for now we know that Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder will take the stage once again in 2018. According to a release, the tour “will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from their groundbreaking debut Gish through Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina.”
Corgan commented on the special nature of the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, which marks the first time he’s toured with Iha and Chamberlin in 20 years. “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” he says.
The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour kicks off in Glendale, AZ on 7/12 and tickets go on sale next Friday (2/23). The teaser video features Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts, the original Siamese Dream cover stars. Watch and check out a full list of tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
07/12 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
07/16 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
07/17 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/20 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/21 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
07/22 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
07/24 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/27 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/29 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/31 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/01 New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/05 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 Montreal @ Centre Bell
08/08 Toronto @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/13 Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
08/21 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/24 Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
08/25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/27 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/28 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/01 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/05 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/07 Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center