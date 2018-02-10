Reunited Smashing Pumpkins Launch Countdown Clock, Ice Cream Truck

The long-rumored Smashing Pumpkins reunion is finally a go, sans D’arcy Wretzky. A Rick Rubin-produced album is reportedly on the way, and now the band have launched a countdown clock (along with a mailing list signup) on their official website. Are they announcing a tour? An album? Both? Who knows, but I guess we’ll find out in five days, which is when the countdown is set to expire.

They’ve also launched a promotion involving an ice cream truck. Notably, the video for Siamese Dream’s “Today” had an ice cream truck.

LA & NYC see our SP truck in your neighborhood and post a photo on Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtags #SP2018 #entry, for a chance to win something special from @yahamaguitarsUS. Official Rules: https://t.co/YkPz5kuj2R pic.twitter.com/aSnBEvrnDt — Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) February 10, 2018

Billy Corgan also posted a recreation of the Siamese Dream album cover on Instagram recently: