of Montreal – “Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption” Video

Last month, Kevin Barnes announced his latest of Montreal album, White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. The album was partially inspired by ’80s dance remixes, hence the song’s extended runtimes and unwieldy titles. We’ve already heard “Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia,” which was on the darker side of the oM spectrum, and its follow-up “Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption” is dancier and ecstatic, even though Barnes is singing about government surveillance and the simulated reality. It comes attached to a trippy video directed by Christina Eleni Schneider and Clayton Rychlik. Watch and listen below.

White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood is out 3/9 via Polyvinyl Records.