Shamir – “Room” Video

Shamir has been releasing music at a steady clip since striking out on his own with last year’s Hope and Revelations. Next month, he’ll put out a 7″ featuring two songs that he worked on with Los Angeles-based songwriter Leroy Clampitt, better known as Big Taste. “Room” is the A-side to that 7″, and it’s catchy and skittering, inspired by Shamir’s long-time affection for country music. (There’s a Hank Williams shoutout at the end of the video.) Watch and listen via The Fader below.

The Room 7″ is out 3/9 via Father/Daughter Records.