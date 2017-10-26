Stream Shamir Revelations

Earlier this year, Shamir self-released a surprise album called Hope, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2015 debut Ratchet. Hope marked a big departure from Ratchet’s club-ready aesthetic; it is a collection of homespun indie-pop songs that Shamir wrote and recorded on his own. Shortly after debuting Hope, Shamir announced a new LP called Revelations. The album will be Shamir’s first for Father/Daughter Records, and we’ve already heard the singles “90s Kids” and “Straight Boy.” Now, you can stream the album in its entirety via NPR. Read our Q&A with Shamir here.

Revelations is out 11/3 via Father/Daughter.