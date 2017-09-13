Shamir – “90s Kids” Video

Shamir made a splash with his 2015 debut, the shadowy disco romp Ratchet. But as he talked about in our interview with him shortly after he surprise-released the lo-fi Hope earlier this year, he wasn’t exactly happy with the results of his sleek new sound. In a New York Times profile from a few days ago, he talked about his separation from XL Recordings, who put out his debut, and his old management team; he also revealed that he spent five days in a psychiatric hospital shortly after Hope was released and was diagnosed as bipolar. Shamir’s releasing a new album later this fall, though — it’s called Revelations — and today he’s unveiled the first single from it. It’s called “90s Kids” and comes attached to a James Thomas Marsh-directed video of overlapping computer windows that’ll look very familiar to … well, ’90s kids. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Games”

02 “You Have A Song”

03 “90s Kids”

04 “Her Story”

05 “Blooming”

06 “Cloudy”

07 “Float

08 “Astral Plane”

09 “Straight Boy”

Revelations is out 11/3 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.