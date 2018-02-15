August Greene – “Black Kennedy”

August Greene is the new supergroup trio of rapper Common, pianist Robert Glasper, and drummer Karriem Riggins, all of whom have spent time at the places where jazz and rap intersect. They’ll release their self-titled debut album next month, and we’ve already posted their version of the Sounds Of Blackness song “Optimistic.” Today, they’ve shared a second song: A warm and ruminative original called “Black Kennedy.” Everyone in the group does good work on this one, but those neckbreaker drums from Riggins are my favorite part. Listen below.

August Greene is out 3/9 as an Amazon Music Exclusive.