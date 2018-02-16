Stream Car Seat Headrest Twin Fantasy

Before Car Seat Headrest signed to Matador, Will Toledo was just another artist making music at home and uploading it to Bandcamp. Twin Fantasy was humbly recorded on a laptop and released in 2011, and it has since become a fan favorite. Toledo never felt like the album was totally finished, and so naturally, he decided to re-record the LP and put it out on his label following the success of 2016’s Teens Of Denial, and the singles Toledo chose to promote the revamped album are “Nervous Young Inhumans,” “Cute Thing,” and “My Boy (Twin Fantasy).” The reimagined Twin Fantasy is officially out; listen below.

