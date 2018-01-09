Car Seat Headrest Announces “Re-Imagined” Version Of 2011 Album Twin Fantasy, Shares “Nervous Young Inhumans” Video

Before Car Seat Headrest signed to Matador Records and became an indie-rock household name — before Stereogum even named Will Toledo’s project a Band To Watch — Toledo independently released a wealth of lo-fi albums to Bandcamp. One of the most widely beloved was 2011’s Twin Fantasy, an album of significant ambition recorded on a cheap laptop at age 19.

Last year Twin Fantasy vanished from the various streaming platforms that make Toledo so much bank, and if you noticed Car Seat Headrest unveiled a new version of the album’s 13-minute epic “Beach Life-In-Death” last month, you may have guessed the reason for the original project’s disappearance: Toledo has recorded a “re-imagined” version of the entire album in sparkling high quality, and Matador will release it next month. In a press release, Toledo explains, “It was never a finished work, and it wasn’t until last year that I figured out how to finish it.”

Today Toledo presents a second advance track from the newfangled Twin Fantasy, “Nervous Young Inhumans.” The track, which is a bit like one of Spoon’s rhythmic bops affixed to a surging chorus out of the Killers or Replacements playbook, arrives with a new video directed by Toledo. An abbreviated version of the song appears in the video, while the full album version is available on Bandcamp. Check out both below.

<a href="http://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/twin-fantasy-2" target="_blank">Twin Fantasy by Car Seat Headrest</a>

Car Seat Headrest's upcoming tour dates will feature Toledo backed by a seven-piece band:

The new and allegedly improved Twin Fantasy is out 2/16 on Matador. Pre-order it here. Twin Fantasy: Mirror To Mirror — a remastered version of the original 2011 album — will be released 4/21 as a Record Store Day exclusive with the promise of wide re-release later in the year. Matador created this handy chart to help you decide which version to pre-order: