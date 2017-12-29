Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Claims That You Can Make Money From Spotify

Will Toledo
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Two days ago on Twitter, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow was talking about Spotify’s paltry royalty rates, claiming that it was basically impossible for artists to make any money from the streaming service. In the process, he asked his fellow artists a rhetorical question about their experience with the company:

Noted Spotify hater Thom Yorke (who actually just returned his solo albums to the service earlier this month) amplified the query, pointing to the tweet’s responses “without further comment.”

And as Paste reports, Car Seat Headrest frontman Will Toledo chimed in, claiming that he actually had made money from Spotify in the last few years — enough to, at least theoretically, support him. Here’s what he wrote in a string of tweets:

Toledo’s experience is certainly atypical; he self-released a whole lot of lo-fi solo music before signing with Matador. Still, it’s nice to know that someone, somewhere, is getting paid for music.

Tags: Beak, Car Seat Headrest, Geoff Barrow, Spotify, Thom Yorke, Will Toledo