A week from now, the veteran Detroit rapper/producer Black Milk will come out with Fever, his first solo album in four years. We’ve posted the excellent first single “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and now Black Milk has also shared another track called “True Lies.” This one is about the way educational institutions fuck our heads up, and it’s got a thick, skittery live-band thump to it. Listen to it below.

Fever is out 2/23 on Computer Ugly/Mass Appeal.