Black Milk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Next month, the gifted and underrated Detroit rapper and producer Black Milk will release Fever, his first solo full-length since 2014’s If There’s A Hell Below. The first thing we’ve heard from the new album is “Laugh Now Cry Later,” on which we hear Black Milk’s pointed, unpretentious flow over a beat that’s full of electronic gasps and live-bass burbles. Seriously: The beat here is incredible. Black Milk is one of our greatest Dilla disciples, and the warped, woozy, cinematic sound of this track is worthy of the master. Listen to it below.

Fever is out 2/23 on Computer Ugly/Mass Appeal.