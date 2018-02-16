Stream Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap

The Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has been around for years, cranking out album after album and mixtape after mixtape. I didn’t know he had anything like this in him. Today, Nipsey releases his new album Victory Lap, and it’s a really good rap album. The production is warm and expansive, full of strings and melodies, but it still slaps hard. And Nipsey himself, while never standing out in any huge way, brings a great combination of emotional hunger and technical chops. Everything just comes together really nicely. We’ve posted the Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Dedication,” and the album also features appearances from people like YG, Puff Daddy, Buddy, and The-Dream. Stream the whole LP below.

Victory Lap is out now on All Money In No Money Out/Atlantic.