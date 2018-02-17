Maynard James Keenan Gives Tool Album Update

Tool album when? Who knows, but at least it’s seeming marginally closer! In December, drummer Danny Carey promised that the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days would be out in 2018, and now Maynard James Keenan himself has taken to Twitter to offer a progress update. “Started getting music files from the boys w the word FINAL in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging,” he wrote. “Words & Melodies 100% DONE on all but 1. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer.” See below.

