Watch Kanye West Join Kid Cudi In LA

After a brief moment where they were mad at each other, Kid Cudi and Kanye have become besties again. In November 2016, Kid Cudi made one of his first public appearances since checking himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges at Kanye West’s infamous Sacramento show. Two days later, Kanye was hospitalized following a mental breakdown. A year later, Kanye returned to the stage for the first time at a Cudi concert in Chicago to perform “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1.” And now, another few months later, he’s done it again, making a surprise appearance at Adidas’ NBA All-Star Weekend event in Los Angeles last night to introduce Cudi and perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Watch below.