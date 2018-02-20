Remember Sports – “Up From Below”

Remember Sports, the band formerly known as Sports, were on the verge of breaking up when we named them a Band To Watch back in 2015. Thankfully, good prevailed and they stuck together — now based out of Philadelphia — and recorded their third full-length, which is called Slow Buzz and is out in May. “Up From Below” is its lead single, and it fits years of creeping dread and doubt into a ramshackle and breathless two minutes. “Four years we spent jumping over these waves/ We were so scared of change how it ran through our veins,” Carmen Perry sings at breakneck speed. “Now I’m diving under and reaching for you/ But it’s somebody new and I don’t know what to do.” Listen and get all the album details below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Otherwise”

02 “Up From Below”

03 “You Can Have Alonetime When You’re Dead”

04 “Dripping”

05 “Calling Out”

06 “Nothing’s Coming Out”

07 “The 1 Bad Man”

08 “Temporary Tattoo”

09 “Pull Through”

10 “No Going Back”

11 “Making It Right”

12 “Unwell”

TOUR DATES:

02/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn

02/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

02/24 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/13 Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder (Father/Daughter Showcase)

Slow Buzz is out 5/18 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.