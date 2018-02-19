Stream Dark Thoughts Winter Tape

Back in 2016, the Philly DIY punk band Dark Thoughts released a truly great self-titled debut album of fired-up, deeply catchy Ramones-style pop-punk jams. They’ve been working on a follow-up for a while, and they let the world hear a few early versions of new songs on their Halloween Tape last year. Dark Thoughts have now shared their Winter Tape, a digitized version of a cassette that they’ve been selling on tour. The new tape has the completed versions of three new songs (“Psyco Ward,” “No Good,” and “Don’t Wanna”) that’ll appear on their sophomore album Dark Thoughts At Work. All three new songs rule, and they’ve crammed all three of them into one four-minute track. Check it out below.

<a href="http://dark-thoughts.bandcamp.com/album/dark-thoughts-winter-tape" target="_blank">DARK THOUGHTS WINTER TAPE by DARK THOUGHTS</a>

You can buy Winter Tape at Bandcamp.