Fergie On Her National Anthem: “I Love My Country And Honestly Tried My Best”

At last night’s NBA All-Star Game, Fergie sang a hilariously shitty version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and I’ve seen more talk about that online today than I’ve seen about the actual game. Fergie spoke to TMZ about her version of the National Anthem, and she seems to have at least some idea that she didn’t do a great job. Here’s what she said:

I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the National Anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.

Next time I royally fuck something up, remind me to go with the “I’m a risk taker artistically” defense.