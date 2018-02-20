Radiohead Announce North American Summer Tour

They’re coming back! Radiohead, who announced a South American tour last year, will spend their summer bringing their cavernously bummed postmodern hymns to the hockey arenas of the United States and Canada’s eastern halves. The band’s July and August includes a three-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden and two-night stands in Montreal, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

7/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

7/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

7/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center