Jack – “Anxiety”

Earlier this month, Brittany Costa shared the first single from her project Jack’s debut album, Alchemical Rounds, and today she’s following up “A Kick A Knife” with a song called “Anxiety” that mirrors that feeling’s tightly-knotted dread. Costa disassociates amid a rush of crashing drums: “But my body/ It moves in waves out of me/ Yeah, my body, it’s walking out in front of me/ It takes the world to bring me down/ It takes the world to put me back together,” she sings. It’s pervasive and sweat-inducing, much like anxiety itself, and it makes for a powerful track. Listen to it via The Grey Estates below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Dreambeaches):

03/01 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

03/02 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

03/03 Detroit, MI @ PJs

03/04 Chicago, IL @ house show

03/05 Louisville, KY @ TBA

03/06 Nashville, TN @ Spice Rack

03/07 New Orleans, LA @ TBA

03/09 Gainesville, LA @ TBA

03/10 Athens, GA @ TBA

03/11 Asheville, NC @ Static Age

03/12 Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony

03/13 Baltimore, MD @ TBA

03/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Space 1026

03/15 Providence, RI @ TBA

03/16 Bloomfield, CT @ Blind Mouse

03/17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove

Alchemical Rounds is out 3/1 via Sad Cactus. Pre-order it here.