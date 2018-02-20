Caroline Says – “I Tried”

Austin-based Caroline Says, real name Caroline Sallee, peppers a little bossa nova into her typical folk stylings today with her latest single, but the melancholic moan that impressed us last month on “Sweet Home Alabama” persists. On “I Tried,” Sallee’s gentle strumming layers over a catchy drum and bass loop, punctuating her lyrical lamentations.

Sallee expands on the single:

When I was in college, I worked at a grocery store where a former celebrity would shop and he’d bring bodyguards with him even though no one at the grocery store cared to bother him. I became fascinated with the idea of someone transitioning from celebrity to has-been and what it must feel like to know your prime is behind you. “I Tried” is from the perspective of a washed up Hollywood actress, remembering her careless youth.

No Fool Like An Old Fool is out 3/16 via Western Vinyl.