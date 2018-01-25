Caroline Says – “Sweet Home Alabama” Video

Caroline Sallee’s intimate, melancholic folk-pop darkens the kind of hometown nostalgia you might expect from a country song. Last August, the Austin-via-Alabama singer-songwriter re-released her 2014 debut cassette, 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong, a sensitive reflection on loneliness, love, and a sense of place. Today she announced her forthcoming sophomore album, No Fool Like An Old Fool, with a new single and video. A springy guitar loop leads “Sweet Home Alabama,” casting a shadow over Sallee’s soft voice; but by the end of the song, her wistful croon layers and shines through. Sallee directed the accompanying video, in which colorful claymation faces bubble and mutate alongside her own morphing portrait.

She explains in a statement, “When you grow up in Alabama, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynryd Skynyrd is ubiquitous. It follows you. It’s on the radio. It plays at sports games. I learned to truly hate the song in the 5th grade when it would blare over the school’s morning announcements once a week. It’s a song that represents pride in the worst aspect of the state’s history and it’s an embarrassment to me. I wanted to appropriate the song title “Sweet Home Alabama,” because of how much my song juxtaposes Lynyrd Skynryd ‘s celebratory Alabama homage.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “First Song”

02 “Sweet Home Alabama”

03.”Mea Culpa”

04.”A Good Thief Steals Clean”

05 “Rip Off”

06 “Black Hole”

07 “Cool Jerk”

08 “I Tried”

09 “Lone Star Tall Boy”

No Fool Like An Old Fool is out 3/19 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.