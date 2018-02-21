Kitten – “I Did It!” Video

Kitten are finally getting around to following up their 2014 self-titled debut with a sophomore full-length, and so far all we’ve heard is the retro-pop gem “I Did It!” And now the song has an equally retro music video directed by Abigail Tulis. “We were pulling from all sorts of places, but when I sent the video to some friends, I said it was Lizzie McGuire meets Blur,” frontwoman Chloe Chaidez told i-D, where the video premiered. “We were pulling from some Nickelodeon shows and early, early Disney stuff and the Waitresses’ ‘I Know What Boys Like.’ I don’t know if you’ve seen the video for it, but they have these shots where they zoom into the band’s face and they give this little smile.” Watch below.

“I Did It!” is out now. Kitten’s sophomore album will be out later this year.