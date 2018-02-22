Sunflower Bean – “Twentytwo”

New York trio Sunflower Bean recently signed to Mom + Pop, and so far we’ve heard “I Was A Fool” and “Crisis Fest” from their forthcoming sophomore release, Twentytwo In Blue. They’ve now shared a third track, the semi-titular “Twentytwo,” wherein singer and bassist Julia Cumming navigates the fluctuations between self-assurance and uncertainty, coming to the conclusion that “the stars still come out behind the fog.” Seems appropriate as she’s at that age herself. The Fleetwood Mac flavor we got a taste of in “I Was A Fool” carries into this song as well, with Cumming’s lead vocal giving way to multi-harmony at the last refrain. Listen below.

Twentytwo In Blue is out 3/23 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.