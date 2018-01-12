Sunflower Bean – “Crisis Fest”

Sunflower Bean signed a record deal with Mom + Pop back in November, and in a few months they’ll release their sophomore album on the indie imprint. The lead single from their forthcoming Twentytwo In Blue diverts from the dreamy indie-rock that ran throughout their 2016 debut album, Human Ceremony, toward an energetic mix of classic rock and pop rock. Listen to “Crisis Fest” below, download it here, and if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, watch the video here.

Tracklist:

01 “Burn It”

02 “I Was A Fool”

03 “Twentytwo”

04 “Crisis Fest”

05 “Memoria”

06 “Puppet Strings”

07 “Only A Moment”

08 “Human For”

09 “Any Way You Like”

10 “Sinking Sands”

11 “Oh No, Bye Bye”

Twentytwo In Blue is out 3/23 on Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.