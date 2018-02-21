Stream Rixe Promo Tape EP

On the DIY punk underground, the sort of music that seems to get the most respect these days is either dark, brooding, gothic art-punk or rickety, noise-influenced hardcore that reminds me of what the Troubleman Unlimited label was doing in the early ’00s. Sometimes, old-school fists-up street-punk doesn’t get the same level of respect, but it should. There are very few things in this world that get my blood pumping like a well-executed street-punk rager.

Enter Rixe. The French band Rixe released a fiery, unpretentious, extremely satisfying debut EP called Coups & Blessures last year. Today, they’ve followed it up with a three-song cassette release that they’ve given the very creative title Promo Tape. None of those three songs is going to change your ideas of what punk rock can do, but all of them, if you’re like me, will make you feel like you’ve got electricity coursing through your veins.

Rixe play macho, down-the-middle punk rock in the Anti-Nowhere League vein. They sing in French, and their accents are French, but I somehow still hear some Cockney in their voices. Promo Tape is over in about eight minutes, but those eight minutes will take you to a very aggressive place. Stream Promo Tape below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/promo-tape" target="_blank">Promo Tape by Rixe</a>

Promo Tape is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.