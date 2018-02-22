Hot Snakes – “Death Camp Fantasy”

Drive Like Jehu co-leaders John Reis and Rick Froberg formed Hot Snakes in 2000, released three albums, and broke up in 2005. Last year, the band reunited, went on tour, and signed to Sub Pop. The label reissued Hot Snakes’ earlier albums and the band has a brand new one due out next month.

We got an early taste of Jericho Sirens with lead single “Six Wave Hold-Down,” which was released at the beginning of the year. Today, Hot Snakes debuted another new track. “Death Camp Fantasy” comes on hard and fast and leans into a pressing question. “Have I been preyed upon?” the band snarls collectively, beckoning listeners to sing along. The song builds to a catharsis midway through, when a stagnant guitar part picks up steam and spirals into something urgent. Listen below.

Jericho Sirens is out 3/16 on Sub Pop.