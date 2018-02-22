Sufjan Stevens To Release Call Me By Your Name Songs On 10-Inch Vinyl For Record Store Day

Fans of Sufjan Stevens and the film Call Me By Your Name, rejoice: The three songs Stevens contributed to the critically acclaimed film — including the Academy Award-nominated “Mystery of Love” — will be released on 10-inch translucent vinyl for Record Store Day (4/21).

The three-track Mystery Of Love project will be limited to 10,000 individually numbered copies worldwide and will be available only at participating Record Store Day retailers. (See the set’s cover art, below.)

The title’s A-side will boast “Mystery of Love,” while its B-side will carry “Visions of Gideon” and “Futile Devices” (Doveman Remix). All three songs are also found on the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack, which was released on Nov. 3, 2017.

The Mystery Of Love set will be issued by Music on Vinyl, the same vinyl-only specialty label that released the hot-selling vinyl editions of the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack.

“Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon” were both written specifically for the film, while the new remix of the 2010 track “Futile Devices” was commissioned for the movie. “Mystery of Love” hit the top 40 of Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart in early February.

In an earlier interview with Billboard, the director of Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, spoke about Stevens and his music, saying the singer/songwriter’s lyrics are “incredibly evocative,” his music is “pure and poetic and simple,” and “his voice is so angelic.”

Stevens sent his three Call Me By Your Name songs to Guadagnino about a week into shooting the film, back in 2016. Guadagnino recalled the experience of hearing those songs for the first time with the film’s editor Walter Fasano, and its co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer: “Well, we were in my living room. It was me, Walter, Armie and Timothée. And I remember it was blissfulness and emotion. It was a great moment, because we were very united already, but it’s something you can’t describe, in a way. Because you know when you do a movie, you can do a movie as a job, or you can do a movie as a piece of life. And we were doing a movie that was a piece of life, of our lives, intertwined. And then we heard this music, and the depths of our commitment to the movie, I think, grew significantly more. And we became enveloped into this magic. We kept listening to the songs for like an afternoon.”

