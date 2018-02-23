Stream Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Brodinski The Matrix

The Atlanta trap-rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been flying under the radar for a few years, but he’s quietly becoming one of the sharpest, most casually virtuosic rappers in his city. Last year, I wrote a whole column about why we should stop underrating the guy. And he’s prolific, too. Hoodrich Pablo Juan released his Rich Hood mixtape just last month, and he’s already come out with a new EP. But this one is different.

Brodinski, meanwhile, is a French producer who started out making dance music and who has increasingly become more and more fascinated with American street-rap. Over the past few years, he’s worked more and more often with American rappers like Young Scooter and Shy Glizzy. But even as a rap producer, Brodinski keeps the slicing, narcotically tense feeling of his blog-house days intact.

On the new EP The Matrix, Hoodrich Pablo Juan spends seven songs rapping over nothing but Brodinski beats. It’s a fascinating combination, with Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s liquid flow wending its way intuitively through Brodinski’s gleaming synths. Both artists had to push themselves outside their comfort zones a bit for this one, and the combination works well for both. Stream the EP below.

The Matrix is out now.