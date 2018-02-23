Stream Ratboys GL EP

Ratboys’ sophomore album, GN, was sneakily one of 2017’s greatest LPs, and today the Chicago duo are releasing a companion EP called GL that contains four new songs. It comes out in advance of their tour with Vundabar, another underrated duo who just released a great album today.

The four tracks on GL are cut from the same cloth as GN: likable and catchy and deftly textured alt-country songs that have a strong narrative pull. Opener and title track “GL” is a forward-driving rocker, while closer “After School” uses horns and frenetic drumming to achieve similar heights. Sandwiched in between those are two songs that are more dusty and downtrodden, the prickly “Figure” and the mournful “You’ve Changed.”

“4 songs about losing faith in your friends & telling the truth. a companion piece to ‘GN’ if ya dig,” the band wrote about the EP on Facebook. Listen below.

GL is out now.