Stella Donnely – “Mechanical Bull” Video

Last year, Stella Donnelly, a singer-songwriter from Western Australia, released her debut EP Thrush Metal. We posted her video for “Boys Will Be Boys,” a powerful and intense song about the ways in which victims are blamed for sexual assault. Since then, Donnelly has signed with Secretly Canadian, and the label has announced a vinyl version of Thrush Metal in North America; it’ll feature the previously unreleased track “Talking.” And Donnelly has also made a new video for the Thrush Metal song “Mechanical Bull.”

Like “Boys Will Be Boys” before it, “Mechanical Bull” is a stark, heavy track about the mental weight of dealing with misogyny all day. “I need to be alone,” she sings over a spare guitar. “You’ve been at my throat.” In the video, Donnelly plays a server at a restaurant where, instead of food, creepy dudes buy female mannequin body parts. Of the song, Donnelly says:

The song “Mechanical Bull” is dedicated to people who work in hospitality who have to deal with customers, especially drunk ones, harassing them and making objectifying comments. I wrote this about my experience working in bars and it was a nice way to release some of the frustration I had!

Here’s the video:

The Thrush Metal EP is out now digitally on Secretly Canadian. The vinyl version is out 6/22.