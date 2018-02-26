Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – “Gold Purple Orange” Video (Feat. Hannibal Buress & Eric Andre)

The longtime Brooklyn underground rapper Jean Grae and the underrated, idiosyncratic Detroit rapper/producer Quelle Chris are engaged to each other, and they’re also getting ready to release the collaborative album Everything’s Fine next month. Both of these things are reasons to get excited. We’ve already posted their early single “OhSh,” which features a rap verse from Hannibal Buress. And now they’ve shared a video for another new one called “Gold Purple Orange.”

The song is an ungainly, off-kilter slap about people’s often-fucked-up assumptions. Not too many rappers could take a concept like that or a beat like that and make anything of it, but Jean Grae and Quelle Chris are not most rappers. And the video for the song is a delight. Like the Everything’s Fine album cover, it’s based around the idea of awkward ’80s glamor shots. And it features non-rapping appearances from Buress and from fellow comedy great Eric Andrew, as well as from musicians like Denmark Vessey and Anna Wise.

Grae directed the video herself. Here’s what she says about it:

Glamour photo shoots from the 1980s. They’re beautiful. They’re soft. They’re expressive. People have the best shots and expressions. Not to mention- props. Not to mention backdrops. Yet, I have mentioned them. When we came up with the album title, I started thinking about what kind of photos best expressed that statement. It was instantly the awkward, temporary confident smile of an 80s glamour shot. What could make that even more awkward? Holding that pose for a very long time. It’s a metaphor for the sociopolitical state of our global community. Just kidding. It’s commentary on the treatment of British orphans in the 1800s. Just kidding. It’s not being afraid to be yourself, for a long period of time.

Here’s the video, via Consequence of Sound:

Everything’s Fine is out 3/30 on Mello Music Group.