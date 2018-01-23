Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – “OhSh” (Feat. Hannibal Buress)

Jean Grae is an underground rap veteran and consistently one of the greatest, most underrated rap voices of her generation. Quelle Chris is a Detroit rapper and producer who made one of my favorite rap albums of last year. And now, those two artists are coming together in more than one way. Last week, Grae and Chris announced that they’re engaged to one another. And today, as NPR reports, they’ve announced the impending release of their collaborative album Everything’s Fine. The new LP features appearances from people like Anna Wise, Your Old Droog, Denmark Vessey, and a whole lot of prominent funny people, including Michael Che, Nick Offerman, John Hodgman, and Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu. First single “OhSh” is a diffuse, skittery throwdown that features a beautifully sloppy rap verse from the great stand-up star Hannibal Buress: “Spittin’ bar after bar / Go to the bathroom, take a shit, then I hop in the Uber car.” Listen below.

<a href="http://quellechris360.bandcamp.com/album/everythings-fine" target="_blank">Everything's Fine by Jean Grae & Quelle Chris</a>

Everything’s Fine is out 3/30 on Mello Music Group. We can only hope Nick Offerman raps, too.