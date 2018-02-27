Mouse On Mars – “Foul Mouth” (Feat. Amanda Blank & Zach Condon)

Last month, German duo Mouse On Mars announced a new album, Dimensional People, that’s heavy on the guests. Its first single “Dimensional People Part III,” featured Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, and it made use of his unique voice to ground a more ambient, spatial composition. Its follow-up, “Foul Mouth,” is out today, and it features Beirut’s Zach Condon and the Philadelphia-based performance artist Amanda Blank. It’s glitchy but goes surprisingly hard for something so sparse, a shapeshifting shimmer of spoken word and mumbled late-night ruminations.

The band has also revealed a making-of documentary that goes behind-the-scenes of the creation of their first album in six years. In the 12-minute video, you can see the duo traveling to different studios and linking up with Vernon and the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner.

Check out the new track and watch the documentary below.

Dimensional People is out 4/13 via Thrill Jockey.