Mouse On Mars – “Dimensional People Part III” (Feat. Justin Vernon)

It’s been about six years since the pioneering German glitch duo Mouse On Mars came out with Parastropics, their last album. And this spring, they’ll return with a new LP called Dimensional People. Mouse On Mars recorded most of the album within a single tempo, and it was inspired, so they say, by Chicago footwork. It’s also an album full of guest stars including the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Beirut’s Zach Condon, Spank Rock, Amanda Blank, Sam Amidon, and Swamp Dogg. First single “Dimensional People Part III” features vocals from Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon. Mouse On Mars chop his voice up into shards, weaving it into a soundscape that has a bit of jazz and classical in its DNA. Below, listen to “Dimensional People Part III” and check out the tracklist for the new album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dimensional People Part I”

02 “Dimensional People Part II”

03 “Dimensional People Part III”

04 “Foul Mouth”

05 “Aviation”

06 “Parliament Of Aliens Part I”

07 “Daylight”

08 “Tear To My Eye”

09 “Parliament Of Aliens Part II”

10 “Parliament Of Aliens Part III”

11 “Résumé”

12 “Sidney In A Cup”

Dimensional People is out 4/13 on Thrill Jockey.