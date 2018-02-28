Carb On Carb – “It’s Been A Rough Year”

Back in 2015, New Zealand band Carb On Carb released their very promising self-titled debut. Last year, they teamed up with For Everest for a split EP, and now they’re gearing up to put out their sophomore album, For Ages, which will be out in May.

“It’s Been A Rough Year” is the lead single, its title a sentiment that pretty much everyone on earth can agree with. But the band turn that harsh reality into a motivator: “You’re still here/ You’re in control/ You’re not alone/ They’re getting old/ Surpass them all,” Nicole Gaffney sings, her voice clear and true, looping comfortably around James Stuteley’s relaxed drumming. It’s a song that acts as a salve for anxiety, for worrying too much about the future, and it sounds, appropriately enough, like something you wouldn’t mind sinking into.

<a href="http://carboncarb.bandcamp.com/track/its-been-a-rough-year" target="_blank">It's been a rough year by Carb On Carb</a>

For Ages is out in May.