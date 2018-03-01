Stream Helena Deland From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II

We got a taste of Montreal-based singer/songwriter Helena Deland’s follow up to the Drawing Room EP with “There Are A Thousand.” Today, we’re streaming her latest EP, From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II, in its entirety ahead of its release tomorrow.

Deland shows her stripes on this EP. “Perfect Weather For A Crime” is mischievous, a clever balance between a “Like A Virgin” bass line and a pre-Masseduction St. Vincent. “Take It All” recalls Massive Attack with Deland’s exploration of harmony. And in the EP’s closer, “Body Language,” she meditates on the frustration that “body language gets old with time and I can’t read your mind,” a key concept in the theme of the album. She explains:

I went back to the studio last summer to record all the pieces I had written in the last five years. It has become a series of fragments that have in common the idea of the relationship, the feeling of being often completely lost in the company of others.

Stream it below.

TOUR DATES:

03/02 – Montreal, QC @ Sala Rossa

03/03 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha

03/13 – Austin, TX @ Bungalow (M For Montreal + Manitoba Music)

03/13 – Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s (Gorilla Vs. Bear + Winspear Showcase)

03/15 – Austin, TX @ Big Easy Bar & Grill (Escapes Festival Showcase)

03/15 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Levitation Festival Showcase)

03/16 – Austin, TX @ Seven Grand (Gorilla Vs. Bear Showcase)

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex*

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge*

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency*

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern*

04/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

04/03 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel*

04/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle*

04/05 – New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg*

05/17-05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

* with Superorganism

From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II is out 3/2 via Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.