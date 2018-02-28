Stream Snob Snob

For a few years, KY Ellie was a member of the great, vital London punk band Good Throb. (It’s hard to find reliable info on this kind of thing online, but it appears that Ellie’s old bandmate BB Thing now leads the Sydney punk band BB And The Blips, so it seems pretty safe to assume that Good Throb have broken up.) Ellie is also a member of the fast, elemental London hardcore band Snob, who have been cranking out 7″ singes since 2014. Snob just released their self-titled full-length debut, and it’s a nervously ferocious piece of old-school lo-fi hardcore. The album never lets up, and most of their songs are in the two-minute range. Check out the album below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-lp-5" target="_blank">S/T LP by Snob</a>

Snob is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.