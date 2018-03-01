Iceage – “Pain Killer” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)

Iceage haven’t released a new album in four years, the last we heard from them being the folk-influenced Plowing Into The Fields Of Love. Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt made strides with his solo project Marching Church, releasing two albums over the interim period and debuting a pretty great Christmas single at the end of 2017. This year, we’re finally being treated to a brand new Iceage album, which the band teased with lead single “Catch It” earlier this month. Today, the band announced that the LP is titled Beyondless and it’ll be released in May on Matador.

Iceage teamed up with Sky Ferreira on the album’s second single “Pain Killer.” The track leads with a lively horn section, a somewhat unexpected but wholly welcome introduction to an Iceage track. As Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s familiar drawl kicks in, he’s joined by none other than Sky Ferreira. The way their voices echo one another makes the chorus sound like a drawn-out sigh, and it’s nice to hear Ferreira lend her chops to the Danish post-punk band. Ferreira and Rønnenfelt have collaborated before, most recently on the video for Marching Church’s “Christmas On Earth.”

The Beyondless album bio was written by none other than Stereogum contributor Richard Hell. He writes about some of Rønnenfelt’s literary influences:

The members of Iceage are not only smart but hyper literate. Interviews with E. Rønnenfelt, the lead singer and lyricist of the band, find him mentioning Carson McCullers, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter; Georges Bataille, Story Of The Eye; Peter Shaffer’s Equus; Mishima, The Sailor Who Fell From Grace With The Sea; Genet’s Thief’s Journal and Miracle Of The Rose; The Torture Garden by Octave Mirbeau; Henry Miller on Writing; and James Agee’s A Death In The Family, and that’s in a total of four interviews. It’s not that he flaunts it; he’s simply honest and naturally acknowledges it.

Listen to the rousing “Pain Killer” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hurrah”

02 “Pain Killer”

03 “Under The Sun”

04 “The Day The Music Dies”

05 “Plead The Fifth”

06 “Catch It”

07 “Thieves Like Us”

08 “Take It All”

09 “Showtime”

10 “Beyondless”

Beyondless is out 5/4 on Matador.