A Place To Bury Strangers – “There’s Only One Of Us” Video

In January, A Place To Bury Strangers announced a new album, Pinned — their first since 2015’s Transfixiation — with an intense new track, “Never Coming Back.” Today, the band is sharing the second single from the album, “There’s Only One Of Us,” alongside a video that was directed by Elizabeth Skadden. It twists the traditional performance video by gradually dismantling the pieces that they’re playing, shaping them into a tower of instruments. Skadden makes each frame eye-popping in its ominous lighting. Here’s how she describes the video’s conception:
The inspiration comes from the foghorn bass line, military drum beat, and kamikaze guitars that intimate a war taking place. Talking to the band, I learned the ‘war’ was people under the siege of making a creative project. The work the band does to create the song is expressed in the ‘totem’ built over the course of the music video. Visually, I broke the song into its sonic elements and assigned each its own visual, such as the shifting red and blue lights. The lighting setups were inspired by a Fad Gadget performance from the 1980s, and films by Pedro Almodovar and Kathryn Bigelow.
And here’s what the band’s Oliver Ackermann had to say about the track, as well: “I am a person. We are all animals. We are all on this planet. This planet is one of billions speeding through space. It is incredible to be alive.” An abstract description, but one that fits the song, which is all mutated chants and scattered drumming
Watch and listen below.
Pinned is out 4/13 via Dead Oceans.