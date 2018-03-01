Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip” Video (Feat. Ric Flair)

Ric Flair, the greatest professional wrestler who has ever lived, had a near-death situation last year. In September, he was rushed to the hospital, in the early stages of kidney failure, and he was put into a medically induced coma before surgery. But Flair made it through, and now he gets to show off his watches and his loafers in a video with Offset. Sometimes, life is beautiful.

The big hit from Without Warning, the 21 Savage/Offset/Metro Boomin collaborative album that came out on Halloween last year, was “Ric Flair Drip,” Offset’s solo song. It’s a flossing anthem from the Migos member, and it pays tribute to the guy who elevated flossing to high art in his ’80s glory days.

For the video, which Shomi Patwary directed, Offset, Metro, and Flair whoo! at the camera and do the trademark Flair strut. Offset tries on one of Flair’s robes, and Flair tries on some of Offset’s chains. Flair looks absolutely delighted throughout. 21 Savage and the other two Migos members put in cameos, but you don’t care about that. What matters is seeing the Nature Boy in all his glory, looking like he’s about to tell Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat that his rings are worth more than Steamboat’s house. Watch it below.

Without Warning is out now.