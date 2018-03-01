Charli XCX, Camila Cabello Opening For Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour kicks off in May, and today she’s announced what artists will be opening for her in a video posted to her social media accounts. Charli XCX and Camila Cabello will do the honors.

Charli XCX is fresh off last December’s Pop 2 release and hasn’t performed live much since then, though she has sold-out shows in New York and Los Angeles coming up later this month.

And Camila Cabello broke off from Fifth Harmony earlier this year and made a bid for superstardom with her debut solo album, Camila. She also has her own world tour this year that starts soon, whose dates seem conspicuously plotted around Swift’s itinerary, though it’s unclear if both artists will perform at all the dates yet.

Here’s Swift’s announcement video:

I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! pic.twitter.com/LAjmecVOrJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2018

