Stream Charli XCX Pop 2

It’s been just about three years since Charli XCX’s last full-fledged LP, the brash and addictive Sucker. But in that time, the pop visionary and Millennial Pink enthusiast has been far from quiet, releasing a steady stream of music via EPs, singles, or mixtapes ahead of her heavily anticipated third album. Earlier this year, Charli XCX released the Number 1 Angel mixtape, and now she’s already back with another one, Pop 2.

It’s a guest-heavy affair, with Charli continuing to collaborate with SOPHIE and PC Music’s A.G. Cook as well as teaming up with a host of other idiosyncratic pop and rap minds like Carly Rae Jepsen and CupcaKKe. We’ve already heard three previews of the mixtape, “Out Of My Head,” “Unlock It,” and “I Got It,” and now you can check out the whole thing below.

Pop 2 tracklist:

01 “Backseat” (Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

02 “Out Of My Head” (Feat. Tove Lo & ALMA)

03 “Lucky”

04 “Tears” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

05 “I Got It” (Feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe & Pabllo Vittar)

06 “Femmebot” (Feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco)

07 “Delicious” (Feat. Tommy Cash)

08 “Unlock It” (Feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park)

09 “Porsche” (Feat. MØ)

10 “Track 10″

Pop 2 is out now via Atlantic Records.