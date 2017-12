Last week, Charli XCX announced that she would release her second mixtape of the year, Pop2, on 12/15, alongside a track called “Out Of My Head.” Today, she’s shared another new song from it, “Unlock It,” which features German pop singer Kim Petras and Korean Roc Nation signee Jay Park. The track was produced by PC Music’s A.G. Cook and Life Sim. Listen to it below.

Here she is talking about the track:

Pop2 is out 12/15.