Charli XCX – “I Got It” (Feat. Brooke Candy, Cupcakke, & Pabllo Vittar)

Charli XCX has a long history of working with horny rappers. She first teamed up with the flashy, proudly silly Brooke Candy on “Cloud Aura” more than five years ago, and she brought Chicago raunch queen Cupcakke out with her at Governors Ball this summer. On Friday, Charli will release the new mixtape Pop2, and we’ve already posted “Out Of My Head” (with Tove Lo and Alma) and “Unlock It” (with Kim Petras and Jay Park). And this morning, Charli has shared the new song “I Got It,” a grinding, pounding pop track that features an on-fire Cupcakke and an also-there Brooke Candy, as well as the Brazilian singer and drag queen Pabllo Vittar. Check it out below.

Pop2 is out 12/15 on Asylum.