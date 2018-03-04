The Shape Of Water Wins Best Original Score At The 2018 Oscars

In a repeat of the Golden Globes, French composer Alexandre Desplat has won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water. at the Oscars tonight. He beat out a field of competitors that also included Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk), Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread, John Williams (The Last Jedi), and Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). Desplat previously won the award for Best Original Score in 2015 for his work on The Grand Budapest Hotel.