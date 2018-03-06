Neko Case – “Hell-On”

Neko Case’s output as of late has been the product of collaboration. Last year, she worked on the New Pornographers’ Whiteout Conditions, and the year before that she released an album with kd lang and Laura Veirs. Case hasn’t put out an LP under her own name since 2013’s The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You, but that’s about to change.

Today, Case debuted a brand new song titled “Hell-On,” which she teased over the weekend along with a series of tour dates. It’s the first single and titular track of her forthcoming album, which is due out 6/1.

“Hell-On” initiates with a bold assertion that “god is not a contract or a guy.” From there, Case investigates all of the things that “god” may or may not be, singing about an unspecified presence that she endows with great meaning. Listen and check out the Hell-On tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hell-On”

02 “Last Lion Of Albion”

03 “Halls Of Sarah”

04 “Bad Luck”

05 “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor”

06 “Gumball Blue”

07 “Dirty Diamond”

08 “Oracle Of The Maritimes”

09 “Winnie”

10 “Sleep All Summer”

11 “My UNcle’s Navy”

12 “Pitch Or Honey”

Hell-On is out 6/1 via Anti-.