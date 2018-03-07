High Sunn – “Dedication”

San Francisco-based musician Justin Cheromiah is the young voice behind High Sunn. After over 30 bedroom recordings, the 18 year-old made he strengthened his solo project by three members and announced High Sunn’s forthcoming full-length debut, Missed Connections, by sharing “Those Last Words.” And with the release of the album still a couple months away, today we’re sharing another.

“Dedication” has the same urgent delivery as “Those Last Words,” but instead of saying a bitter goodbye to love, this time Cheromiah has no regrets. This love is one he can’t let go and though it may be unrequited, as young love often is, he “made a song for you to dance along/ Hear the voice of a hopeless boy.” He elaborates:

“Dedication” is a song for those who want to dedicate a song to the ones they care for. Basically, a song written for my fans who have a sig other/lover/crush/etc. It was written like a year ago. Like many songs, I wrote to an inanimate object/being, but currently this song relates to my life, unlike before, when I first wrote it.

If we were somehow still wondering why he titled one of his many EP’s Hopeless Romantic, “Dedication” should clear up a few things. Listen below.

Missed Connections is out 5/4 via PNKSLM. Pre-order it here. High Sunn will perform at Thee Parkside in San Francisco on 3/23.