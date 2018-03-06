Sade – “Flower Of The Universe”

Helen Folasade Adu doesn’t leave the house for just anyone. Adu, the leader and namesake of the enigmatic and beloved band Sade, shows up very rarely, seemingly whenever the spirit moves her. Sade haven’t released any new albums since 2010’s Soldier Of Love, and they haven’t released any new music at all since a couple of bonus tracks from a 2011 greatest-hits album. So it is a big deal that Sade have a new song. And it might be an even bigger deal that it’s a great song.

As previously reported, the director Ava DuVernay personally requested a new song from Sade for the soundtrack of A Wrinkle In Time, her forthcoming Disney sci-fi epic, based on Madeleine L’Engle’s kids’ literary staple. The song, entitled “Flower Of The Universe,” arrived online last night, and it’s as lush and intricate and poised as any of Sade’s classics. Over a hypnotic tribal drum and a delicate acoustic guitar, Adu coos a love song to a child: “They hear you when you cry / This love is far and wide / When you smile, the stars align.”

No I.D., the legendary Chicago rap producer who’s reportedly working on a remix of “Flower Of The Universe,” tweeted an Audiomack link of the song late last night. It’s not immediately clear whether No I.D. worked on the original version of the song, though those drums do sound a bit like him. Listen below.

A Wrinkle In Time and its soundtrack are both out 3/9.